The Super Bowl halftime show is almost as big as the game itself, previous iconic performers include Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Prince and more.

Currently, the biggest name is music is Taylor Swift, so why has she never performed at the Super Bowl?

However, it's not an issue of not being asked, in fact it's believed that the NFL has asked her multiple times to perform, including for last year's show, but Swift has declined so far.

There are a few potential reasonings behind the 34-year-old's decision to not perform, so let's take a look at what those might be.

Coca-Cola Contract



This barrier has actually now been removed, but it explains why Swift didn't perform a few years ago.



Previously, the Super Bowl halftime show was sponsored by Pepsi, and unfortunately for Swift, she had a contract with Coca-Cola at the time, causing a clash.

However, changes have since been made, with Apple Music sponsoring the show, and Swift updating her contracts in order to prevent a similar issue from occurring in the future.

Super Bowl (Taylor's Version)



The next reason is related to the issue of Swift's masters. We know that Swift is re-recording her first six albums due to a dispute with producer Scooter Braun after she lost her rights to them.

Whilst the majority of Taylor's Version albums have been released, there are still two to go: Reputation and Taylor Swift. If she were to perform songs from either album earnings would go to Braun. Which she obviously doesn't want.

So if Swift wanted to perform, she'd have to re-record and release both albums before the Super Bowl.

The Eras Tour



The most recent barrier, however, is that Swift is still embarking on her Eras World Tour, which is scheduled all the way through to December 2024. The only scheduled gaps take place in April and September. In fact, Swift is performing in Tokyo the night before the Super Bowl, and there's been disagreement on whether Swift will even make it to the game as an attendee.

So it seems as though Swift already has enough on her plate. But a source close to Swift told the Daily Mail, that the pop star is "leaning towards doing it in a few years, especially if the Super Bowl is in Nashville."

So don't give up Swifities, there's still time.

