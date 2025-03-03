'You deserved it so bad': Timothee Chalamet fans blast Adrien Brody's Oscars win

Timothee Chalamet fans have blasted him missing out on the 2025 Oscar for Best Actor after Adrien Brody beat him to the award.

Chalamet was nominated for his role in A Complete Unknown and Brody for his in The Brutalist.

The other nominees in the category were Colman Domingo in Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes in Conclave and Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice.

Brody scooped the gong much to the dismay of Chalamet fans who made their feelings clear on social media.

One posted a gif of a sobbing Sydney Sweeney and said: "Timothee Chalamet lose [sic] the Oscars after taking singing lessons for five years, after gaining weight, he did everything he could to deliver the best character possible, only to lose to Adrien Brody, who used AI."

Another posted a meme of Chalamet not looking best pleased.

One said: "Timothee Chalamet the Oscar will be yours one day."

"You deserved it so bad," another exclaimed.

One said: "I'm sorry I wasn't an academy member voter."

Another posted a meme of two people carrying a large Oscars model and said: "Club Chalamet stealing an Oscar to give to Timothee Chalamet."



"I refused to be controlled by the Oscars TIMOTHEE CHALAMET BEST ACTOR WINNER!!!!" one exclaimed.

And another said: "Timothee Chalamet is going to become the Leonardo DiCaprio of not winning any Oscars."

