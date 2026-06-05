Tom Rowley is stepping out on his own.

After spending the past 12 years touring with the Arctic Monkeys and being an occasional co-writer, contributing guitar, keyboards and backing vocals, the Sheffield musician has combined this experience and experimentation to produce his debut album Moses And The Drones.

Guitars and reflective songwriting underpin the album, combined with cinematic arrangements which compliment his Sheffield indie rock roots, with warm touches of 70s baroque-pop and lounge jazz, plus the track 'Something Strange' was produced by Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

Rob Nicholson.

The album released on April 24, was two years in the making and recorded in Los Angeles and New York with acclaimed producer and musician Loren Humphrey during Rowley's free time when he was while on tour with Arctic Monkeys during Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino and The Car.

Indy100 caught up with Rowley to discuss this momentous next step.

How does it feel for your record Moses And The Drones to be out in the world?

It feels great it’s finally out, and the reaction feels like it's been really good... We played Sheffield on the Saturday and the difference from people knowing two or three of the songs, all the songs - it has been incredible.

From being in the band Milburn to working with the Arctic Monkeys, how has it been taking that step to put out your own solo project?

A bit daunting. I've never had the desire to be a front man, but I've always wrote songs, and other people have always sang them, so it was just that feeling I just want to sing these songs, and I want them to be my songs. So, taking the leap into being center stage has been a bit daunting, but also I'm kind of starting to enjoy it now.

What was the album process like, how long did it to make from start to finish?



Forever. It honestly feels like forever. I think it's because it's the first time I've done it on my own and it's all like, kind of independently done, more or less. So it's kind of figuring stuff out as well, because before, it's just like you've got a label and you've got people that do that for you. The fact that I'd to do it on my own is probably one of the reasons it's taken so long. But yeah, it's been two years since I recorded it, that's why it feels such a relief to finally have it out now and for people to listen to.

Were you touring or in the studio while making the record and how did this impact the creative outcome?

There was a bit of both, I think, because some of it was I wrote when we were on tour, mainly that last Arctic Monkeys tour, but I can remember some of it being written when I had the spare 10 minutes in the studio when we were recording stuff as well, because obviously you've got all the instruments there in the studio. So that was good and also, when I've been at home as well, there's been songs, it's a mixture of everything.

Do you have a favourite song on the record or a particular track you were looking forward to playing live?

Rob Nicholson.

Yes, 'The Night' has been going down very well. We were in Glasgow and we finished [the show] on that song, and it felt great.

Is that the song you’re most proud of on the record?

Yeah, it's just got a bit of everything, it's a good go-to song. If you want to hear what the albums sounds like, it's kind of the album in one song.

When did you kind of start working with the Arctic Monkeys? How has that relationship developed over the years?

I've known them since before they started the Arctic Monkeys and then we just used to meet up and share ideas when we were really young. But then they asked me to come and play for them on the AM pro and I did as a touring member. Then when we went into the studio to do Tranquility [Base Hotel And Casino] , they asked me to come into the studio, which was a nice surprise. On the last one [The Car], there was a few songs that came from ideas I'd sent over to Al[ex Turner] - it's kind of progressed like that, really.

Alex Turner produced one of your songs on the album, 'Something Strange'. What was that like going from working with him in the band and then with him being a part of your solo project?

It felt natural. It's just kind of what we do, because I've obviously spent time with him in the studio. It's just the fact that normally, we're working on his songs. So it was great and it worked out really well.

What has been touring or working with them in the studio from over the years?

I love being in the studio, like, touring is great, but I do enjoy being in the studio with them, because it's always very relaxed, and everybody is just so into what was going on.

You've worked with Arctic Monkeys on some of their album, do you have a favourite?

A favorite Monkey's song I've worked on? I always really like 'American Sports', that's the first one that springs to mind.

You've played everything from big festivals to intimate shows, do you have a preference over what you'd like prefer playing live to, and where do you think your album would be best to perform live?

I think I do prefer playing the smaller gigs - obviously, playing in front of a load of people is a great feeling, but like theaters and stuff like that. I'd love to do the City Hall in Sheffield with this project, I feel like that would be the perfect place to play and for people to experience the songs, something like that.

As for the future, do you have any dream collaborations?

I'm not sure, it's hard because you'd say someone like Nick Cave or something. But if you ever tried sitting down or writing a song with Nick Cave, would it be a bit awkward? It would have to obviously happen naturally, it's one of them. Yeah, I've got no plans on any collaborations.

You’re gearing up to support Inhaler, are you excited to go on tour?

Yeah, I’ve met them before, they supported Monkeys before in Europe, so they're returning the favor, which is great and they were really nice lads, I'm really looking forward to it.

Rowley’s album Moses and the Drones is out now on music streaming platforms.

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