Majority of women ‘consider listening to Joe Rogan podcast a red flag’, study finds

The majority of women would consider their partner listening to the Joe Rogan podcast a turn off, according to a new study.

It’s become the most popular podcast in the world, with around 11 million listeners per episode, but clearly not everyone is a fan.

A new study has been conducted by Change Research involving 1000 people aged between 18-34. They were all asked about their dating preferences, as well as political ideologies and other personality traits.

When asked about potential turn offs in prospective partners, 55 per cent of the women involved said that their partner listening to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast would be a “red flag”.

Fewer men said the same thing, with only 35 per cent saying that their partner listening to the podcast would be a turn off.

Is Joe Rogan a "red flag"? Joe Rogan Experience

The other popular red flags among women included their partner not having any hobbies, with 66 per cent saying it was an undesirable trait.

The study also showed that 53 per cent of women said it was a reg flag if their partner refused to watch the Barbie movie.

Rogan, incidentally, is one guy who personally can’t understand the backlash to the Barbie movie at all. He surprised haters of the film by revealing he actually really enjoyed it earlier this year.

Finally, a total of 41 per cent of men said that they’d be turned off if their partner was into astrology as part of the study.

