Joe Rogan 'perplexed' at men's 'appalling' backlash to Barbie movie

Joe Rogan has surprised haters of the Barbie movie by revealing he actually really enjoyed it.

The controversial podcaster was joined by Post Malone during a recent episode, where he divulged that he was confused by the outcry surrounding its messaging.

“A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie, and I left [the theatre] perplexed,” Rogan admitted.

“It was a fun, silly movie — I laughed. But at the end of it, I was like, ‘How did people get outraged at that?’”

He added: “I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men, I’m like, ‘No, it’s making fun of dorks.’”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter