What are critics saying about Dan Levy’s Big Mistakes on Netflix?

Schitt's Creek fans, the wait is over, because Dan Levy's new project Big Mistakes lands on Netflix today (9 April).

The crime comedy has the same comfort-watch quality as his other work. However, this time he's joined by I Love LA's Rachel Sennott as a co-creator.

The show centres around a dysfunctional, chaotic sibling duo - one a pastor, the other a teacher - who accidentally end up blackmailed into an organised crime ring.

"I'm going to blow your brains out", a gang member with a gun threatens the pair in the trailer, while Levy's eccentric character quips back: "You're being very dramatic!"

The cast includes Levy himself as Nicky, while Taylor Ortega will play his sister, Morgan.

It's been a long time coming for those who have been yearning for more Schitt's Creek (which the actor has confirmed won't be making a comeback following the death of Catherine O'Hara), and the first reviews are officially in.

Thankfully, for the most part fans will be able to breathe a sigh of relief, as The Telegraph awarded the eight-part series a stellar five stars, branding it "worth the wait".

The Guardian were slightly less generous with three stars, writing: “The domestic cringe comedy at its heart means Big Mistakes is far from a major error, but it isn’t quite a triumph either."

Netflix

In simple terms, it sounds like exactly the type of great show we'll be watching on repeat when we don't want to concentrate too hard.

"The family bickering is funny, as is some of the slapstick, and there are flashes of Schitt’s Creek in the siblings’ fractious but affectionate dynamic", The Financial Times' three-star review affirmed, noting that what it lacks in darkness, it makes up for in its comedic factor.

"There’s nothing under the surface, but it’s an entertaining surface", The Hollywood Reporter agreed, while Variety says it "wastes a perfect cast on a lacking plot".

It's the next best thing behind the Schitt's Creek-level of joy we need right now - so we'll take it.

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