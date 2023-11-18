All Elite Wrestling present their fifth annual Full Gear pay per view this evening from the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California with seven championships on the line.

The show will be headlined by the massive AEW World Championship match with MJF defending the title against the leader of Bullet Club Gold, 'Switchblade' Jay White. MJF will be pulling double duty tonight also defending his Ring of Honor tag team championships on the Zero Hour pre show against The Gunns after entering into a uncertain partnership with rival Samoa Joe, with regular partner, Adam Cole, still out injured.

Other highlights on the card see Swerve Strickland and Adam 'Hangman' Page look to settle their differences in what is sure to be a violent Texas Death Match. A massive tag team match will see The Young Bucks but their world tag team title opportunity on the line against The Golden Jets, Chris Jericho and their friend Kenny Omega.

The world tag team titles are on the line in a four-way ladder match, Adam Copeland makes his AEW ppv debut teaming with Darby Allin and Sting against Christian Cage, Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus and Jon Moxley looks to regain the International Championship from Orange Cassidy.

Elsewhere, the Ring of Honor world championship, AEW women's world championship and TBS Championships are also on the line on a jam packed card.

Zero Hour available for free on YouTube The Zero Hour will start in just under 10 minutes and is available to watch for free on YouTube, Facebook and X/Twitter. Three matches will be on the show and they are: ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) and Samoa Joe vs The Gunns Claudio Castagnoli vs Buddy Matthews ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs Jay Lethal

Who is the Devil? All Elite Wrestling Another huge question going into the show is who is the person behind the Devil mask that has been tormenting MJF for weeks? There is not indication that the identity of the mystery man or his minions who have attacked the likes of the Acclaimed and Jay White in the past few months will be revealed at Full Gear but here are a few theories as to who we think it might be.

Tony Khan hypes huge signing AEW owner Tony Khan has called Full Gear one of his favourite nights of the year and has also hyped the signing of a 'huge star.' There has been very little to indicate who the signing is but Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has said he has been told that it is IWGP US Champion Will Ospreay. Meanwhile, it could also be former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey who made her debut for Ring of Honor during a taping on Friday.

How to watch, start time and match card All Elite Wrestling Tonight's show kicks off with a one hour Zero Hour pre show from 11: 30 pm GMT or 6: 30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT with the main show starting 60 minutes later. The show is available to purchase on BR Live in the United States while elsewhere it is available on DAZN or FITE. For more information and the full match card read our guide here.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.