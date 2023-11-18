AEW Full Gear 2023: How to watch, times and match card

All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear pay per view takes place on Saturday November 18th from the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California and will be the company's penultimate big show of the year.

The show is headlined by AEW Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF, defending the championship against the leader of Bullet Club Gold Jay White. MJF will also compete on the Zero Hero pre-show where he defendes his Ring of Honor Tag Titles with Samoa Joe against White's stablemates The Gunns.

Other big matches on the card include a Texas Death Match as part of the bitter feud between Adam 'Hangman' Page and Swerve Strickland, a number one contenders tag team match with The Young Bucks taking on their friend Kenny Omega and his new partner Chris Jericho.

Elsewhere, AEW owner Tony Khan has promised the unveiling of a new signing which Khan has teased to be 'one of the best wrestlers in the world.'

With that in mind here is all the information you need in order to enjoy the show.

How to watch:

In the United States, Full Gear will be available to order on BR Live. Elswhere it is available on DAZN or FITE. In Canada it is also available on PPV.com. Full listings and prices below.

United States - BR Live ($49.99)

Canada - DAZN, PPV.com ($49.99)

UK - DAZN, FITE (£16.99)

Ireland - DAZN, FITE (€18.99)

Australia - DAZN,FITE ($29.99)





What time is Full Gear on?

Full Gear will have a 'Zero Hour' pre-show starting one hour before the main card starts.

United States and Canada - Zero Hour (7PM ET, 4PM PT), Main Show (8PM ET, 5PM PT)

UK and Ireland - Zero Hour (12AM GMT), Main Show (1AM GMT)

Australia - Zero Hour (11AM AEDT) Main Show (12PM AEDT)





AEW Full Gear Match Card:

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Jay White

Ladder Match for AEW World Tag Team Championship: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (C) vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Skye Blue vs. Julia Hart

The Golden Jets vs The Young Bucks

Texas Death Match: Adam 'Hangman' Page vs Swerve Strickland

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne

Zero Hour:

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) and Samoa Joe vs The Gunns

Ring of Honor World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs Jay Lethal

Claudio Castagnoli vs Buddy Matthews