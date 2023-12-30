AEW World's End: How to watch, start time and match card

All Elite Wrestling presents its final pay-per-view of 2023 on December 30th with its first-ever World's End event.

The show takes place from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York and will be headlined by an AEW World Championship match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman 'MJF' defending his title against rival Samoa Joe. MJF's problems with the mysterious 'Devil' character are likely to play into the match having recently captured the ROH Tag Team Championship from him and Joe revealing he has been in cahoots with the shadowy figure.

The show will also feature the final of AEW's Continental Classic tournament for the company's inaugural Triple Crown. The final will be between Jon Moxley and his long-term friend/enemy Eddie Kingston, whose ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Championship are both part of the Triple Crown. Eight of the other wrestlers from the tournament will also clash in a tag team match.

Elsewhere, old friends Adam Copeland and Christian Cage clash in a No DQ match for the TNT Championship, 'Timeless' Toni Storm defends her Women's World Championship against Riho and Julia Hart defends her TBS Championship against 'The Living Dead Girl' Abadon.

Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara make up an unlikely team to take on the Don Callis Family and tag champs; Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Rounding off the card is Miro facing his wife's client Andrade El Idolo and for tag champs Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee going one-on-one.

World's End will also feature a Zero Hour pre-show featuring a 20-man Battle Royale with the winner receiving a future TNT championship match and Hook defending the FTW Championship against Wheeler Yuta in an FTW Rules match.

How to watch:

In the United States, World's End will be available to order on BR Live. Elsewhere it is available on DAZN or FITE. In Canada it is also available on PPV.com. Full listings and prices below.

United States - BR Live ($49.99)

Canada - DAZN, PPV.com ($49.99)

UK - DAZN, FITE (£16.99)

Ireland - DAZN, FITE (€18.99)

Australia - DAZN,FITE ($29.99)

The Zero Hour will also be free to watch on YouTube.

What time is World's End on?

World's End will have a 'Zero Hour' pre-show starting one hour before the main card starts.

United States and Canada - Zero Hour (7:00 PM ET, 4PM PT), Main Show (8PM ET, 5PM PT)

UK and Ireland - Zero Hour (12:00 AM GMT), Main Show (1AM GMT)

Australia - Zero Hour (11:00 AM AEDT) Main Show (12PM AEDT)



AEW World's End Match Card:

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Continental Classic Final for Inaugural Triple Crown Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Women's World Championship: 'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

No DQ match for TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

8-man tag: Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs

All-Star tag: Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia and Mark Briscoe vs. Jay White, Jay Lethal, Brody King and Rush

Andrade El Idolo (with CJ) vs. Miro

Swerve Strickland (with Prince Nana) vs. Keith Lee

Zero Hour:

FTW Rules match for FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

20-man Battle Royal for future TNT Championship match

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

