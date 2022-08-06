An Italian athlete suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the World Athletics U20 Championship when his penis kept falling out of his shorts during the 400m event.

Alberto Nonino was competing in the decathlon event at the competition in Cali, Colombia on Wednesday but appeared to be having some difficulty with his shorts not long after he had taken off from the starting blocks.

Nonino, who is in the blue appears to be struggling the entire way around the track and despite making a good start eventually finished in last as he was clearly trying to sort something out in his shorts.

Spanish sports journalist David Sanchez de Castro tweeted footage of Nonino's struggles, noting: "Perhaps I’ve explained myself poorly. His penis escaped out of the side of his shorts and he had to hold it because it wasn’t allowing him to run properly which is normal when your dongle is swinging from side to side."

Nonino's final time clocked in at 51.57 seconds and despite the embarrassment and perhaps unwanted viral fame, the 18-year-old said looked on the bright side of things.

On Instagram, he wrote: "I just want to talk to you a little bit about the rumpus there’s been on blogs and social media in general. I’m conscious it was obviously an accident and I’d like to tell you I’m aware of the reaction and you don’t need to send me the links to the blogs out there.

"I’m trying to laugh about it now but immediately afterwards I felt terrible and I’m thankful to my friends and family for helping me get over what happened a few hours later. The journalistic world worries about cases of bullying throughout Italy and around the world and then publishes these articles that for a more sensitive person could have done a lot of harm."





