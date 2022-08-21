Footage has revealed another aspect of Anthony Joshua’s post-fight reaction following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk, after he was involved in a heated exchange backstage.

Usyk beat Joshua by split-decision after 12 rounds in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, but the evening was overshadowed by Joshua’s bizarre outburst following the decision.

Joshua gave a stronger performance in the rematch than he did in the pair’s first bout this time last year but it will be his antics after the fight that people are likely to remember.

After storming out the ring he proceeded to throw two of Usyk’s belts into the crowd before grabbing the microphone to make a bizarre speech.

Now, footage of Joshua has emerged which sees him heading backstage through a crowded corridor full of bystanders after his unexpected address to the crowd.

Joshua is seen smiling in the footage before a man is heard telling the boxer: "Way to keep it professional."

The 32-year-old reacts to the comment instantly and is held back by security.

“Who are you talking to?” he says, clearly agitated by the comment. "Who the f*** are you talking to?"

“Are you mad?" he adds, before being led away by his team.

It’s another element of an absorbing, and at times baffling night of heavyweight boxing.

The fight saw Usyk retain his world heavyweight titles in a bout that was more of an even contest than last year’s first fight, but still saw Joshua well beaten.

Both fighters held up the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag as the judges’ scores were read out at King Abdullah Sport City arena, before Joshua unexpectedly grabbed the mic and addressed the crowd.