Hilariously worded 'outrageous' Aston Villa ticket statement goes viral

Aston Villa FC have announced their season ticket renewal campaign for the upcoming 2023/2024 season - and their club statement on the matter contains a hilariously worded snippet that has not only gone viral but has fans both outraged and crying in tears of laughter.

Unai Emery's Villans are enjoying a marvelous end to their current campaign highlighted by wins over Newcastle United and Chelsea, and now face the prospect of qualifying for European competitions for the first time in over a decade.

However, as a downside (for fans), season ticket prices seem to be going up by around 15 per cent.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In the same post, Villa mentions that a key benefit of season tickets is changing...

"Aston Villa are one of the only clubs in the Premier League to include free domestic home cup games within their season ticket product offering."

Sounds great, right?

Wrong.

"The Club believes it is reasonable to remove this benefit from next season whilst ensuring all of our loyal season ticket holders continue to have priority access to cup games."

That wording was met with the reaction you'd expect, and not just from Villa fans - but the footballing community at large, who responded to Twitter user @harvesterstallo's own response.

“Aston Villa are one of the only clubs to include cup games.” Ahh sweet! “And that’s why we’ll be taking them away.”

Here are some more of the reactions:

Aston Villa currently sit 6th in the Premier League table, with just six games to go (as of writing) until the end of the season. If they do manage to qualify for European competition, it certainly looks as though fans will have to shell out some extra cash to see their team play continental opponents.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.