NFL legend Rob Gronkowski has spoken about social media star Baby Gronk, saying that he believes the antics of his father have gone “too far”.

Baby Gronk, real name Madden San Miguel, has hundreds of thousands of followers at the age of just 10.

He’s been pictured with the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Olivia Dunne and Shaquille O'Neal, but some have raised concerns about the way Baby Gronk’s dad has been handling the newfound fame.

One video shows the 10-year-old appearing on the Bring The Juice Podcast, with his dad stopping the interview in order to feed answers to his son.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, Gronkowski has spoken about Baby Gronk’s father, criticising his attempts to achieve stardom for his son.

Rob Gronkowski had strong words for Baby Gronk's father Getty/maddensanmiguel/Instagram





Speaking on Barstool Sports at Tight End University, Gronkowski said: “Yeah, it’s to a point where it’s awkward. It’s too far

“Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?’ ‘Did I see him? ‘ I go. ‘His dad hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything.’ The dad is so annoying. And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere. My brother died laughing.”

Gronkowski added: “We’re gonna cease and desist Baby Gronk’s dad.”





Baby Gronk’s name is inspired by Gronkowski, who played tight end for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his retirement in 2021.

The 10-year-old’s dad, Jake San Miguel, spoke to The Athletic and said that his aim – aside from getting him to the NFL – was to grow his son’s profile so that he could set him up for life by making him a millionaire by the time he leaves high school.

“I don’t think my son is a God or better than all these other kids out there. His goal is to go to the NFL. But the NFL is rare,” he said.

“So my goal is to build him a platform and a following where he is making money now and it’s going into a savings account.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.