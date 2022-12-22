Top reactions as Beth Mead wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022

England and Arsenal footballer Beth Mead has won BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) 2022.

The 27-year-old was part of the Lioness squad that saw England defeat Germany in the Euro 2022 finals at Wembley to become European champions.

Mead, who is the first women's footballer to win SPOTY, was also the player of the tournament as well as the top scorer at Euro 2022 (six goals and five assists) to take home the Golden Boot, so she played an important role in bringing the trophy home.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I'm incredibly honoured to win this award," Mead in her speech. "I wouldn't have done it without the girls. The team have backed me. Yes, I've won this accolade, I've scored a few goals but I wouldn't have done it without them.

"This is for women's sport and women's sport heading in the right direction. Let's keep pushing girls, let's keep doing the right thing," she added.

On the red carpet, Mead posed with partner and Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema where the two were on crutches as a result of both suffering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) last month.

It's been quite the year for Mead as she has won BBC's Women's Footballer of the Year, and was Arsenal's player of the season too.

Meanwhile, the England squad also won the Sports Personality Team of the Year award and manager Sarina Wiegman was awarded Coach of the Year.

People have since taken to social media to congratulate Mead and the Lionesses for their awards.

Mead's Arsenal teammates were cheering her on from their team bus in Zurich, as Jen Beattie wrote: "UNBELIEVABLE SCENES!!"

Labour leader Keir Starmer congratulated the Lionesses who "inspired a nation," for winning the SPOTY triple crown.

Newsreader and former Football Focus host, Dan Walker also tweeted "Well done" to Mead.





Broadcaster Piers Morgan described Mead as an "Arsenal legend" and her success as a "wonderful achievement."





Former Lioness and Arsenal captain, Faye White noted how 2022 is "a year when women's football changed its position in society, made history and brought it home!"





Arsenal Women praised their top player's SPOTY win and tweeted: "What a year. What a player. What a person. Our Meado."





Mead's previous club, Sunderland AFC Women where she played from 2011-2016 also congratulated their former player.



Former England and Arsenal goalkeeper, David Seaman took to Twitter to congratulate Mead.

Congratulations to Mead and the Lionesses!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.