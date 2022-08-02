Sarina Wiegman might be the best dancer in the entire England team

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has been showing her fun side off following their Euros win, as a clip of her busting a few dance moves in the changing rooms has emerged.

As the players screamed out 'Freed From Desire' on an Instagram live from defender, Jess Carter, Wiegman jumped around waving her hands in the air - a far cry from the stern on-pitch persona we're used to seeing.

Euro 2022 was the first time England have won a major international tournament since the men’s World Cup in 1966.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

