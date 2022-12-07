Piers Morgan skewered in Animal Rebellion activist's 'bingo' game

Piers Morgan was faced with a challenge when a vegan activist on his TalkTV show brought his own 'bingo card' of things the journalist would no doubt say during their interview.

Nathan McGovern appeared on the show to discuss animal rights activists storming 'Salt Bae's' London restaurant, when he refused to answer questions, and instead, began ticking off Piers' comments.

"Ooh, you've ticked off another one," he declared when the host brought up almond milk.

Meghan Markle, being called a hypocrite, and challenging meat-eaters were also firmly checked off.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.