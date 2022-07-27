Lionesses goal fan celebrations that sum up English football culture

As England's Lionesses breezed their way to a 4-0 win against Sweden in the semi-finals of the women's Euros, football fans came out in force to celebrate their achievement.

Getting behind the team, punters took to pubs, bars, and outdoor screens to cheer them on, and get dressed up in their finest St George's flags.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby were the key goal scorers, and England will face either Germany or France in Sunday's final.

