WWE superstar Bray Wyatt tragically dies from heart attack aged 36

The world of wrestling has paid tribute after WWE star Bray Wyatt died at the age of 36 following a reported heart attack.

The news was announced in an official statement from WWE as well as a post from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Triple H tweeted: “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Wyatt had not taken to the ring since January, having won against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble.

Previous reports stated that he was preparing to return to professional wrestling. The reports also claimed that he was working with WWE on mapping a return to action, with the institution taking precautions in order to safeguard his health.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

According to wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, a Covid-19 infection had taken a toll on his pre-existing heart issues and the wrestler died from a heart attack.

Writing on X/Twitter, Sapp said: “I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery.

“Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.”

AEW star Matt Hardy, Wyatt's former tag partner shared a tribute, writing: “Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It's devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I'm so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already.”

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also shared a message, writing: “I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Wyatt taking part in his last WWE event in January Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

“Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.”

He added: “My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.

“As always, 'thank you for the house' #ohana.”

WWE said in a statement: “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017.

“From his leadership of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman to his enthralling time as 'The Fiend,' Wyatt embarked on an incredible career and saw several iconic rivalries with Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

“WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans.”

