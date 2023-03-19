Bubba Wallace's interaction with Danica Patrick raises NASCAR viewers' eyebrows

Viewers watching Fox’s coverage of NASCAR were left confused by a strange interaction between Bubba Wallace and Danica Patrick.

Last weekend, Patrick joined NASCAR on Fox co-hosts to report on the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona, which Wallace was participating in.

Before the race, Patrick and her co-hosts interviewed Wallace and wished him good luck.

As he was leaving, he shook NASCAR on Fox co-host Clint Bowyer’s hand.

Then Wallace turned to Patrick, reached behind her, seemingly pulled her arm causing her to jump, then walked away.

It is unclear what Wallace was doing behind Patrick but the odd interaction seemed to look more inappropriate than it was.

On Twitter, people reacted to the interview with a lot of questions. Some accused Wallace of touching Patrick’s butt.

"Wallace got a little handsie or was it me?" A commenter wrote on Patrick's Instagram post from the weekend.

Others didn’t think anything of it, believing Wallace could have adjusted something on Patrick, like a microphone or her clothing.



Patrick is the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel car racing. Over the last five years, she has become a sports pundit for Sky Sports, NBC, CBS, and FOX.

Patrick did not mention anything about Wallace's strange interaction on social media. In her post, she only thanked NASCAR on Fox and her co-hosts for "making the broadcasts so fun."

Meanwhile, Wallace placed 14th out of 36 at the United Rentals Work United 500.

