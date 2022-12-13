Carl Froch has raised eyebrows after the boxing legend revealed he believes that the Earth is flat because there is "no proof" of the planet's curvature.

The 45-year-old former super-middleweight champion discussed the conspiracy theory when he appeared on the Pound for Pound podcast alongside hosts Jake Wood and Spencer Oliver back in 2019.

As well as questioning the Earth's shape in the resurfaced episode, Froch also shared his opinion that NASA is a "fake space agency."

"The Earth is flat, 100 per cent," Froch said on the podcast.

"There's no proof of the Earth's curvature and this fake space agency 'NASA', use CGI images and every one is different."

"I'm looking at them thinking, 'Hang on a minute, they're like cartoons'," prompting laughter from the hosts.

Perhaps, Froch needs to see it to believe it as he noted how he will believe the Earth is round when Richard Branson begins commercial flights to space with Virgin Galactic.

"When someone like Richard Branson goes up there and starts doing chartered flights like they're talking about doing and you can look back on Earth and see the Earth's curvature, I'll believe the Earth is a globe," he said, declaring he's on the fence until this happens.

Froch is most famous for knocking out George Groves in front of 90,000 people at Wembley back in 2014, and retired after this with a record of 33-2 (24 KO wins).

Elsewhere, Froch is not the only sports star who is convinced the Earth is flat as ex-cricketer Freddie Flintoff, and ex-basketball player Shaquille O'Neil have also voiced their belief of the conspiracy theory.

Meanwhile, Stranger Thingsstar Milly Bobby Brown was asked in a Vanity Fair Lie Detector Test if she still believed the Earth is flat like she did when she was 14 years old - to which the actor said she no longer believes this (and was telling the truth according to the lie detector).

