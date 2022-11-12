Millie Bobby Brown grilled over whether she still believes if the Earth is flat

Millie Bobby Brown has addressed the 'flat Earth' comments she made on Instagram when she was 14 and clarified that she no longer believes the conspiracy theory.

The Stranger Things actress appeared on Vanity Fair's 'lie detector' series where she was asked about the viral moment.

Although she says "no" to believing it (and the test deems her answer true), she's still not completely convinced.

"I've never seen the...you know sometimes when you're on a plane and you can see it?" she said. "The curve? I've not seen that yet."

