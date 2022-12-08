Sadie Sink reveals lie she told to be cast in Stranger Things

Sadie Sink has revealed she lied about her rollerblading experience in order to land her role as Max Mayfield on Stranger Things.

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 20-year-old recalled being handed Max's trusty skateboard for the first time, and being completely rubbish, thinking her fib would see her through.

"The two don’t go hand-in-hand so I don’t know why I thought that would be a good idea", she admitted.

“I had no idea how to do it."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.