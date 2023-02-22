Carl Froch says he'll punch Jake Paul into space if he beats Tommy Fury

Jake Paul may have already lined up his next professional fight, after calling out former super-middleweight boxing champion Carl Froch.

Paul is preparing to face Tommy Fury on Sunday, but the YouTuber has been busy calling out former fighters on social media.

After making a public challenge to Froch, who is 45 years old and retired after his last fight in 2014, Paul sparked quite the reaction.

Responding to his claims that he should fight mixed martial artist Anderson Silva on the undercard of Sunday’s fight for a “career payday”, Froch called Paul a “performing clown”.

He also promised to knock Paul into "f***ing orbit" if he beat Tommy Fury.

Froch released a video of himself on social media saying: "So, Jake Paul has called me out on his social media. Apparently, he wants to fight me. So listen, just in case you didn't know, my last fight was at Wembley stadium in front of 80,000 fans so I won't be fighting the Mixed Martial Arts legend Anderson Silva on your undercard, I've got too much respect for him."

He added: "And your punch when you boxed him, did that even land? Very dubious. But anyway you've got a job to do against Tommy Fury.

"If by some miracle you manage to beat Tommy Fury then I'll listen to you. I'll have a little chat with you and see what garbage comes out of your mouth, see what you've got to say.”

Froch added: "But until then, don't talk about me in the same league as you. I'm a four-time world champion. Two WBC titles here. You'll never ever have one of them you are not good enough, you are not a professional fighter.

"You're a performing clown, that's all you are. So keep your name out of my mouth until you've done something in the game.

"I think this Saturday your world ends. If if doesn't and you are stupid enough to take a bout with me, when this right hand lands on your chin it will put you into f***ing orbit and knock that stupid barnet off the top of your head."

Fighting talk indeed.

