Tommy Fury admits Jake Paul fight is happening for the most cynical reason

Tommy Fury has spoken about his upcoming fight with Jake Paul, and admitted that he’s agreed to the fight purely for money.

It might seem cynical, but wouldn’t it be refreshing if all sports people were as honest about why they’d made certain career decisions?

The pair have finally agreed to fight one another after hinting at it for the last few years and beefing with one another online.

It’s now been confirmed that they’ll go toe to toe in the ring on Sunday 26 February, with the fight due to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Tommy has said that he’s only taking part in the fight for the money in an appearance on The Disruptors podcast

“Before Jake Paul and the YouTube boxing stuff started, I was fighting legitimate people, earning my stripes,” Fury said.

“But if you want to slap millions of pounds in front of my face and ask me to fight Jake Paul, why am I not going to do that? I’ve got a family to feed now.

He went on to say: “The reason why I’m taking the Jake Paul fight is that it’s financially good.”

Talking about the trash-talking happening online, he added: “I know what he’s doing, he’s a whizz on social media. He’s made a living being an idiot, arrogant, and calling people out for what it is. All I see with Jake Paul is a business.”

When the fight was announced, Fury said that he intends to end Paul’s foray into the sport with a decisive victory in the ring.

“Jake Paul’s boxing career ends on February 26th and I can finally move on with mine,” the 23-year-old said after the encounter was confirmed.

“Every time I go out right now, everybody asks me about the Jake Paul fight. After this fight is done, everybody will be asking me how it felt to knock Jake Paul out. The world is about to see what happens when a proper boxer faces a YouTuber.



“I am a professional boxer, I have had 8 undefeated bouts, soon to be 9! Jake Paul will regret ever thinking he could take me on.”

