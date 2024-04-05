Chelsea fans roar x-rated chant at 'Judas' Mason Mount

With Mason Mount returning to Stamford Bridge for the first time as a Manchester United player, Chelsea fans certainly made their feelings known towards him with an x-rated chant and a 'Judas' shirt.

Chelsea beat Manchester United 4-3 in a Premier League epic, with Cole Palmer dragging the Blues back from 3-2 down in the 99th minute to win with two late goals.

The result rankled with streamer Mark Goldbridge, a Manchester United fan who reacts to games as they are played, with his reaction to the loss described as a 'masterpiece' online.

The game's start was lively - Conor Gallagher scored inside the opening five minutes before Palmer got his first of the night from the penalty spot inside the opening 20.

That led to chants from the Chelsea fans of "Mason, what's the score?"

But Alejandro Garnacho and Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes got the visitors back on terms by half-time.

Garnacho then scored midway through the second half to put Manchester United ahead.

Mount came on for the Argentinian winger in the 86th minute - and was greeted by the Chelsea fans with a chorus of boos.

He snubbed several contract extensions to stay at Chelsea and with just a year left on his contract made the switch to Old Trafford last summer in a move worth around £60m.

An academy graduate at Chelsea, Mount won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time at the club and was also named Chelsea player of the year twice.

The 25-year-old's first season in Manchester has been marred by injuries.

As he took to the pitch this time around, a chant of "you left 'cause you're s**t" rang around Stamford Bridge.

A Chelsea fan holds up a shirt with Mount's old number on the back that says 'Judas'. TNT Sports

An old yellow Chelsea away shirt was then spotted with 'Judas' and number 19 on the back, Mount's number at Chelsea.

While on the pitch, Mount made 12 passes and two tackles.

But he was helpless as Diogo Dalot fouled Noni Madueke in the box late on, with Palmer scoring the resulting penalty, and Palmer snatching all three points for Chelsea with another goal a minute later.

