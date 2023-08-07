After England defeated Nigeria in a penalty shootout to progress in the Women's World Cup, the usual scenes of jubilation were stalled by a few Lionesses who decided to pay their respects to a defiant Nigerian side - especially their despondent goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

As Nigeria pushed England to the brink, the match threatened to be defined by an uncharacteristic Lauren James incident.

The England star who only picked up one yellow card in the Women's Super League for Chelsea last season was handed a straight red for a bizarre stamp on Michelle Alozie just minutes before the end of regular time.

For the Lionesses, their defining moments followed in short succession. Firstly, Chloe Kelly lashed in the winning penalty in the resulting shoot-out, before she rushed over to comfort a fallen Nnadozie with Alex Greenwood and Hannah Hampton.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Then, with a camera looming over a tearful Nnadozie, Kelly ordered it to back-off and away from the trio as they shared a moment of comfort in amidst the celebrations.

It's safe to say that the moment caught some positive attention:





Next in the Women's World Cup, England will play either Jamaica or Colombia on Saturday 12 August - and they will be without James.

As for other news, Donald Trump decided to get himself involved in the discourse surrounding the USWMNT and their exit from the World Cup by igniting his bizarre feud with Megan Rapinoe.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.