BBC triggers furious reaction for broadcasting Christian Eriksen being given CPR on pitch

The BBC broadcast upsetting footage of collapsed Euro 2020 star Christian Eriksen receiving CPR after he collapsed on the pitch - and triggered a social media storm.

The organisation has apologised for allowing the footage - which included moments in which his heartbroken wife could be seen - to be aired.

The 29-year-old Denmark and Inter Milan midfielder stumbled and fell to the floor in the 43rd minute, with fellow players quickly realising that he was in a serious condition.

While the BBC apparently had no control over the feed coming from the stadium - it was operated by Uefa - fans were angry that bosses didn’t cut back to the studio more quickly.

As a result, players were forced to form a wall to shield Eriksen as he received treatment.

Here’s just some of the angry reaction the delay in cutting the feed caused. (Understandably, there’s strong language throughout.)

A number of people noted the emotional and powerful moment Eriksen’s teammates surrounded him with their bodies to block the view of fans and TV cameras.

Some were particularly upset by images of his crying wife:

The BBC said via a spokesperson: “We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast.

“In-stadium coverage is controlled by Uefa as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible.”

BBC football host Gary Lineker also weighed in, saying:

Eriksen is now awake and stable in hospital, according to the Danish Football Association.