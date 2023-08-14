Conor McGregor challenges KSI to a bare-knuckle fight

Conor McGregor challenged YouTuber-turned-fighter KSI to a "bare-knuckle" fight following Anthony Joshua's latest victory against Robert Helenius.

It all started when the Irishman got in the ring for post-fight interviews to praise Joshua's win on Saturday (August 12).

"Greatness don't rush, Joshua took his time, he landed a big heavy shot, I'm just happy Helenius got up," McGregor said. "The fans should be grateful for the Finnish coming in, a last-minute replacement, no fear he gave a great performance, did himself proud and his team and I'm happy to see him get up.

He continued: "Big congrats to AJ, big congrats to Eddie, big congrats Forged Irish Stout."

In a bizarre turn of events, the 35-year-old took a swipe at KSI, saying: "I know your man KSI is in the crowd, yeah. He couldn’t box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory," he exclaimed. "So, if he wants to get in here, we’ll give him a fight - bare-knuckle if you want."

However, it appeared as though the Prime owner had already left the O2 Arena, as he later tweeted: "Lmao just seen this. Jake Paul must be crying that I’ve got Connor on my dick already and I didn’t even have to fight an MMA fighter."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

KSI is currently training for his fight with Tommy Fury on October 14 at AO Arena in Manchester. It comes after Fury beat Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia earlier this year in February.

Fury called the upcoming fight "easy money," adding: "All that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep. I'll do that inside four rounds."

Meanwhile, KSI promised to "silence all the doubters that believe I have no chance" in what he believes to be "the toughest fight in the influencer boxing scene".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.