Ronaldo feels 'betrayed' by Manchester United and thinks they're forcing him out

Cristiano Ronald has admitted he feels "betrayed" by Manchester United in a damning new interview on Piers Morgan: Uncensored.

The Portugese star returned to the club in 2021 from Juventus, but it's been a turbulent year.

“Some people, I feel, don’t want me here. Not just this year, but last year too," he admitted.

“I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me."

Ronaldo has expressed his interest to leave the club.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

