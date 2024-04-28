Declan Rice defended after trolls mock his girlfriend again

An online troll found themselves on the end of a backlash on social media after mocking Declan Rice’s girlfriend – sadly, not for the first time this season.

Back in December, football fans rushed to defend Rice and his long-term partner Lauren Fryer after the pair were subjected to a disgusting post.

Just like in that instance, this case in March saw the troll hide behind an anonymous profile.

The troll wrote that it was a "shame that Declan Rice has low standards" and "chooses to be with an unfortunate woman like that".

The troll was soon on the end of stern criticism, with football fans supporting the couple and calling out the post while labelling the troll a disgrace to the Arsenal fanbase.

"Declan Rice is a successful, professional football player. He has a beautiful girlfriend who he has been with since they were both 17. They are also the parents to a beautiful child. He is happy and blessed," a user wrote.

"You’re a bitter troll who’s not even brave enough to post his own face online, yet you feel inclined to post others and ridicule them. You’re a disgrace to this fanbase."

Another wrote: "It's crazy that people don't understand what loyalty or just plain love is. But what do I know."

The pair have been dating since their school days Instagram/@laurenfryer_

The Arsenal midfielder and his girlfriend first started dating at the age of 17 after meeting at school. Lauren has since been spotted supporting Declan at many of his games over the years.

The pair have since welcomed their first son Jude in August 2022.

