Dillon Danis might have lost his boxing match against Logan Paul, but he’s not shying away from the limelight.

The fighter is looking to return to his MMA roots after pitching a UFC fight against Paddy Pimblett – but it's safe to fans aren't so sure.

In fact, UFC fans have slammed him for his comments, claiming he’s not worthy of a match against rising British star Pimblett.

It comes after Danis pledged to “make fighting entertaining again” after hinting at his latest career move.

He clearly wants Pimblett to be his next opponent, but social media isn’t impressed one bit.

“My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric!” Danis posted on Twitter/X.

“And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end.”

“Imagine the entertainment that would generate,” he went on. “Let’s give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!”

He also posted a mocked up poster for a hypothetical fight against Pimblett.

Danis has been in the spotlight this year, not necessarily for the right reasons either.

Danis recently claimed he "won the war" despite his recent disqualification loss in the ring against Logan Paul. The two fought in a six-round heavyweight match which resulted in Paul defeating the MMA fighter by disqualification after a mass brawl broke out in the ring, prompting security to act.

Danis posted misogynistic trolling online relentlessly about Paul's fiancé Nina Agdal in the buildup to the fight, who in response filed a lawsuit and restraining order against him.

Now, UFC fans have criticised Danis following his latest posts about fighting Pimblett – and they’ve made their feelings pretty clear.







































Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel