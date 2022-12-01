England has made it through to the knockout stages of the World Cup - and one drunk England fan got a bit tap-happy during the celebrations as they managed to accidentally order 160 McDonald's chicken nuggets.

Feeling peckish after knocking back the drinks, the footy fan only wanted to order a 20 McNuggets share box but somehow managed to request eight times the amount on the Deliveroo app.

This error hurt the fan's bank account, as the 160 chicken nuggets cost her £47.92, with the addition of two double cheeseburgers, along with delivery fees, the order totalled just under £60.

When the delivery arrived, the additional nuggs came as a surprise to the woman who noted that the bag was heavier than expected.

"I remember thinking the bag was very heavy, then when I opened it, it was just box after box after box of chicken nuggets," the fan told MailOnline.



"I think I must have been trying to add sweet and sour sauce but instead was adding extra nuggets."

Though the fan has been able to see the positive side of her drunken mistake.



"At least it meant today's breakfast and lunch are sorted!" she added.

England fans celebrated the side's 3-0 win over Wales, with Marcus Rashford scoring a free kick, followed by Phil Foden's putting one away, followed by another goal from Rashford.

The result secured the team's place in the knockout stages after finishing top of their Group (B).

The Three Lions will now face Group A runners-up Senegal in their next match on December 4.

