Mason Greenwood will feature in EA Sports FC 24.

That's according to Mirror Gaming, who were informed by EA Sports that the Getafe forward - on loan from Manchester United - will feature in the upcoming video game.

However, he won't be available for selection in the popular Ultimate Team mode at launch after being left out of squad lineups in the series' previous instalment, FIFA 23.

He'll also be a feature in the upcoming Football Manager 24.

Greenwood has not appeared for Manchester United since his arrest in January 2022. The charges he faced were dropped just over a year later in February 2023 by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Greenwood was facing charges of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and attempted rape.

With Greenwood set to return to professional football, his loan move to Getafe has proven to be a flashpoint in debates over the footballer and whether it is right for him to continue his well-paid career.

It's notable that Getafe has gotten a number of facts wrong when announcing Greenwood's signing - making it clear that the striker was proven innocent and cleared in a court over the charges. This was not factual, as the case was dropped.

Another flashpoint has erupted today, with news breaking that Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham apparently advised Greenwood to move to Spain.

Greenwood will now be given a chance to continue his career, and arguments will rage on.

