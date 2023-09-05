Getafe's statement on 'innocent' Mason Greenwood proved to be false

Getafe FC has released a statement about the club’s recent signing of Mason Greenwood, claiming he has been "proven innocent".

Only, it’s a false claim which has been criticised on social media.

The 21-year-old joined the LaLiga side on loan from Manchester United, who suspended him in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

Following backlash to the new signing, Getafe released a statement to the Athletic, saying: “We do not want to enter the investigation. This guy has been declared innocent, judged, he is innocent like you or me. The moment we see that he is innocent we have no more to say.”

Only, he has not been proven innocent. Instead, the charges against Greenwood were dropped. They were not heard in court, and thus he was not cleared by court, nor of the charges against him.

Football writer Grace Robertson was one of the people to comment on the matter, writing on social media: “This is just factually incorrect. Charges dropped after key witnesses withdrew their involvement does not mean he was ‘declared innocent’.

“If we're being very generous, the Getafe person is speaking a foreign language here. But still, it is incorrect.”

It comes shortly after Greenwood himself posted an online statement after his Manchester United release, which was hauled in for a correction by X/Twitter's team of community notes users.

"I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges," said Greenwood to start his statement.

"However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations that led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.

"Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United. I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings