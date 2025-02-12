Eagles fan spotted using Patrick Mahomes lookalike voodoo doll during Super Bowl

Most sports fans show their love and appreciation to their team by cheering them on, waving their flag or a sign - but you could say one Philadelphia Eagles fan took it to the extreme at the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday (February 9)

Determined to see her side win, the woman could be seen with some kind of voodoo doll which looked just like Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes.

The viral clip then shows the Eagles fan stabbing the doll with a small pen on repeat.

Social media users soon shared their thoughts on the clip, as they expressed concern.

One person wrote: "Yikes. On so many levels."

"This is disturbing," another person said.

Someone else added: "I tried to think of something funny to say, but I can’t. This is just too creepy for me".

"I just know she bet her entire life savings...," a fourth person commented.

Whether it was the power of voodoo, talent and determination, the Eagles fan ultimately got the result she wanted as they ended up defeating the Chiefs 40-22 in the final to win the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

It was one of Mahomes worst games, with his 11.4 Total QBR being the second lowest in a Super Bowl since ESPN introduced the metric in 2006, the sports publication reported.

In a post-game press conference, Mahomes shared his thoughts on his team performance after they failed to achieve a three-peat.

“Credit to the Eagles, man,” the quarterback said. “They played better than us from start to finish.”

“Obviously the turnovers hurt,” Mahomes continued. “I take all the blame for that…. It’s hard to come back from that in a Super Bowl.”

“I can’t turn the ball over early in the game when it’s not going our way."

He continued: “I’ll have to learn from that and try to be better the next opportunity that I hopefully get".

“Hopefully we can learn from this… and try to continue to get even better, because it’s going to take better football, especially from me, in order to try to make a run at another Super Bowl".

