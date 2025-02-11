The number of people who missed work after the Super Bowl is truly staggering

A record number of Americans missed a day of work the Monday after the Super Bowl , according to new statistics.

The day after a major sporting event that’s held on a Sunday is always bound to leave a few sore heads, weary eyes and some who just don’t fancy going to work .

Now, new statistics have revealed that the highest-ever number of people were expected to miss work the day after the Super Bowl.

Figures from the HR platform UKG suggested that the number of US employees who would miss work on Monday (10 February) following the Super Bowl, would soar to approximately 22.6 million.

The figures show a huge rise from the year before, which saw 16.1 million people miss work after Super Bowl 2024.

According to the figures, around 3.2 million of them planned to call up and pull a sicky, while another 3.2 million would simply ghost by not showing up or getting in touch at all.

In addition, around 12.9 million had taken a pre-approved day off, while an additional 12.9 million US employees said they’d go in late or work a half day.

According to those in the industry, the growing trend is being seen as a positive in terms of employee/manager relationships and the recognition of good work-life balance.

Julie Develin, a senior partner of HCM advisory at UKG, explained: “Although a record number of employees plan to miss work on Monday, we continue to see forward progress with managers and employees having more open conversations about taking the day off, swapping shifts, or making arrangements to come in late so that the business is covered.”

There were plenty of talking points that arose during Super Bowl 2025, including Kendrick Lamar’s half-time performance , which included tennis legend Serena Wiliams crip-walking on stage.

