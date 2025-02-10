The Super Bowl rarely fails to deliver – unless, of course, you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan who watched them fall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the true winner for many was Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance - and the numbers back it up, with a reported 1.3 million viewers dropping off as soon as the rapper wrapped up his highly anticipated set.

Other viewers were Swifties, eagerly hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift as she cheered on Travis Kelce from the sidelines.

While their wish came true, it wasn't without an awkward moment after she was met with merciless boos from the crowd after appearing on the big screen.

In response, Swift seemingly shared a confused five-word response.

The 'Shake It Off' singer was seated next to rapper Ice Spice, and when the boos came in thick and fast, Swift turned to her, clearly baffled. A lip reader suggested she mouthed: "Aww, what? What's going on?"

Viewers at home were equally as confused, with responses flooding social media:





One person quickly gained attention for jumping to Swift's defence with a powerful eight-word response: none other than Serena Williams.

In a tweet, she simply shared: "I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!! (sic)"

Moreover, the tennis legend had her own moment in the spotlight, joining Kendrick Lamar on stage during his performance of 'Not Like Us'.

Williams later shared her epic crip-walking moment on Instagram, where thousands of fans praised her for her bold move.

Even Elmo, the beloved Sesame Street character, couldn't resist chiming in on the action, commenting: "Great dance moves, Ms. Serena! Elmo loves you!"

