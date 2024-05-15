Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker slammed for controversial 'Taylor Swift speech'

Harrison Butker, known for being the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, has come under fire after making a controversial commencement speech during Benedictine College's graduation ceremony.

During his address, Butker said women had been sold "diabolical lies" and said they would feel much more satisfied once they became wives and mothers.

The address began by Butker saying, "It is safe to say that over the years, I have gained quite the reputation for speaking my mind."

He added that he believed "bad policies and poor leadership" had "negatively impacted major life issues."

"Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerative cultural values in media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder."

Butker also referred to Taylor Swift in his speech, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but not by name, instead reducing her to his "teammate's girlfriend." He also referenced a lyric from Swift, saying, "As my teammate's girlfriend says, 'familiarity breeds contempt.'" Swift sings the line in her song, 'Bejeweled' from her 2022 album, Midnights.

Then, Butker decided to address the women in the room directly.

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world," he began. "But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Butker then spoke about his wife, Isabelle, saying she, "would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother." And that 'the most important title' is that of a "homemaker".

"Isabelle's dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation, and say, 'Hell no.'"

He also addressed the men in the room, telling them to "be unapologetic in your masculinity" and to "fight against the cultural emasculation of men."

And if that wasn't enough, he couldn't help but take a dig at the LGBT+ community either, calling their pride "deadly sins."

Unsurprisingly, the speech hasn't gone down well with many.

Former Kansas City commissioner Justice Horn slammed Butker on Twitter/X, saying he "doesn't represent Kansas City nor has he ever."

Elsewhere on social media, many couldn't hold back on ripping into Butker:

Many also pointed out the irony in referencing Taylor Swift - a successful, unmarried, childless woman - to try and make his point:

