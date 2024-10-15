Eleven All Stars 2: Players confront racist bully during charity football match

A charity football match in Madrid between famous French and Spanish influencers and streamers came to a halt after professional gamer Broky Brawks was subject to racial abuse from a man in the crowd.

The game was paused for 17 minutes after the French gamer spotted the man making a monkey gesture at him. Brawks jumped over the ad board to confront him as more of his teammates joined to help security identify him.

In the footage, Spanish YouTuber Koko DC is seen demanding fans stop the disgusting racial abuse.

Koko later broke down in tears and was consoled by fellow players and the referee, who later told the crowd racism is not tolerated and the match would stop altogether if it continued.

The racist matchgoer was escorted out of his seat and out of the ground.

Recalling what happened, Brawks said in post-match footage shared online: "A Spaniard gave me the finger, I gave him a heart back. He then made a monkey gesture.

"I got angry, I asked him to make the monkey gesture again.

"He sat down, he acted like he had done nothing but he knew very well what he had done. His friends tried to cover for him.

"I love sport and the values it promotes - racism has no place in sport or in everyday life.

"A lot of players on the team really wanted to stop the match. I'm not going to lie, I was very disgusted, I had tears in my eyes. We saw Koko who was very sad, who couldn't hold back his tears."





@brutofficiel La réaction de Brawks après les gestes racistes en tribunes. #elevenallstars2 #elevenallstars





Team captain Amine said: "As content creators, we are not saying we are going to play high-level football, we are here to produce things, set an example.



"What happened outside of sport tonight is unacceptable, we will always be here to fight that.

"I thank some Spanish players who were exemplary and came to me and said 'we're stopping the match with you'."

