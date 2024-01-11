OnlyFans star Elle Brooke wants to fight UFC legend Ronda Rousey

Elle Brooke, the OnlyFans creator turned boxing influencer, has spoken about who she’d love to take on in the ring.

And while it might be a tad unlikely for a number of reasons, she’s revealed that former UFC star champion Ronda Rousey would be her dream opponent.

Brooke has a 3-1 record after starting her boxing career, and she’s currently preparing to take on Love Island star AJ Bunker in a rematch.

When asked who she’d like to take on in the future in an interview with Talksport, Brooke replied: “A really huge fight like Paige VanZant or Ronda Rousey.”

She added: “Someone like that, but then in between I need that Astrid [Wett] fight…I don’t think those fights would ever work without that one because that is the money fight, that could be like a main [event].”

It’s a fight that plenty would want to see, but Rousey hasn't fought competitively for some time. She instantly became one of the biggest names in combat sports in 2008 when she won an Olympic bronze medal in judo. She then moved to the UFC and won 12 fights in a row before losing to Holly Holm in 2015 and eventually moving to the WWE.

Rousey was last in the wrestling ring back in November for Ring of Honor, where she and Marina Shafir defeated Billie Starks and Athena.

Brooke has become known for her appearances in the boxing ring over recent years, after becoming one of the biggest names on OnlyFans in the UK.

Last year, she had an outstanding response to Piers Morgan, when she was quizzed on whether she'd mind her future children knowing what she does for a living.

Morgan joked about Brooke previously wanting to be a lawyer, before going into the sex industry.

"They can cry in a Ferrari", she mocked, leaving Morgan speechless.

The 25-year-old has previously shared that she makes around £360,000 per year from Only Fans.

