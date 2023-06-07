OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke had an outstanding response to Piers Morgan, when she was quizzed on whether she'd mind her future children knowing what she does for a living.

Morgan joked about Brooke previously wanting to be a lawyer, before going into the sex industry.

"They can cry in a Ferrari", she mocked, leaving the journalist speechless.

The 25-year-old has previously shared that she makes around £360,000 per year from Only Fans.

