OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke had an outstanding response to Piers Morgan, when she was quizzed on whether she'd mind her future children knowing what she does for a living.
Morgan joked about Brooke previously wanting to be a lawyer, before going into the sex industry.
"They can cry in a Ferrari", she mocked, leaving the journalist speechless.
The 25-year-old has previously shared that she makes around £360,000 per year from Only Fans.
