Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg offered 'death' match by wrestling company

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been offered the chance to have their fight in a 'Domo De La Muerte' match by the Mexican Lucha Libre (professional wrestling) promotion AAA.

Musk and Zuckerberg, the owners of Twitter and Facebook respectively, have 'agreed' to have a cage fight against each other after the challenge was laid down by the Telsa and SpaceX CEO.

Zuckerberg, who is trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, appeared to respond to the South African billionaire, writing 'send me location' in an Instagram post.

It's unknown if this fight will actually take place but if it does they could settle their differences in the six-sided ring of AAA, which was originally known as Asistencia, Asesoría y Administración de Espectáculos.

In a tweet, the promotion, which was formed in 1992 and boasts stars such as El Hijo del Vikingo, Fenix and Pentagon Jr on its roster, wrote: "Hey, @elonmusk... We got an idea: Musk Vs Zuckerberg, Domo de la Muerte, #TriplemaniaXXXI"

For those that don't speak Spanish, 'Domo De La Muerte' translates as 'dome of death' which is basically a cage with a domed roof over the ring, which is full of weapons.

Although this would be great to see we can't imagine that Musk or Zuckerberg would be keen to go through with this but the option does appear to be there for a Triplemania XXXI match on July 15th should they want to.

Meanwhile, Musk has been offered the assistance of controversial influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate, who has offered to train the former richest man in the world for the upcoming Zuckerberg fight.

