Greenpeace protester gets tangled in aerial camera while parachuting into Euro 2020 stadium

A Greenpeace protester parachuted into the stadium before France’s game against Germany at Euro 2020 - and appeared to narrowly avoid serious injury after clattering into an aerial TV camera setup.

The man appears to dive into the stadium from the roof, using a parachute emblazoned with the words: “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on it.

He was met by security on the field and given medical attention. The game still managed to start on time.

“I witnessed this. Pretty much cringe anytime I see someone parachuting into a stadium now. Why do they still let people do this?!” wrote one fan in the stands.

“Was fully expecting him to take someone’s head off there,” wrote another.

A third person joked: “That should be Messi, he’s trying to touch the cup before Ronaldo wins it again.”

Greenpeace is a nonprofit organization that uses peaceful action to promote a greener and more peaceful world while taking the initiative to confront the systems in place that could threaten the environment.

This wouldn’t be the first time protests disrupted major tournaments. In 2018, Russian Punk rock band Pussy Riot invaded the World Cup in their home country as France played against Croatia.

Four members were dressed in white shirts, black ties, and black pants as they emerged behind France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ goal. Russian President Vladimir Putin also happened to be in attendance.

Check out some other reactions to the Greenpeace parachuting protester below.

The Euro 2020 football championship started on June 11 and will continue to July 11, 2021.