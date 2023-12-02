Euro 2024 draw pranked by 'sex noises'

An apparent prankster has blighted the draw for the 2024 UEFA European Championships with sex noises being played throughout the proceedings.

This comes just months after a similar incident occurred on Match of the Day which left the likes of Gary Lineker and Danny Murphy red-faced when loud pornographic noises were played during the broadcast of a game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It's hard to determine if these were exactly the same noises that were heard on the BBC but they were most apparent when the final teams in the draw were taken out of the hat, with ex-Manchester City and Spain midfielder David Silva struggling not to laugh.

The host of the draw, which was taking place in the German city of Hamburg, acknowledged the disruption by saying "there is some noise here..." but they attempted to power through despite the problems.

As well as Silva, UEFA chief Pedro Pinto was also spotted smirking at the noises as the prank continued but was soon stopped with the host adding "No noise anymore..."

Although it was only brief the moment has quickly gone viral on X/Twitter.













Scotland will kick off Euro 2024 after they were drawn to face tournament hosts Germany in Group A.

Steve Clarke’s side, who sealed qualification for the finals with two matches to spare, will play in the opening match in Munich on June 14 before games against Switzerland and Hungary.

Gareth Southgate’s England were drawn to face Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in Group C.

Wales still need to win two play-off matches in March if they are going to make it, but if they do they face a difficult assignment against 2022 World Cup finalists France, the Netherlands and Austria.

Additional reporting by PA.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.