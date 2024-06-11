Flashing Oilers fan reveals her identity and what inspired her viral moment

The female fan of the NHL team the Edmonton Oilers who went viral for flashing during a recent game has identified herself and spoken about what made her decide to bare her breasts during the Western Conference Final series.

The fan revealed her first name was Kate during an appearance on the Barstool Sports' podcast Spittin Chiclets and admitted that the moment was spontaneous and “wasn’t planned”.

"You know, what... I don't know," Kate said after being asked why she decided to flash from the stands.

"The handful of Cheezies that I ate all day and the eight Trulys I drank in the first period was definitely inspiring,” she said, promising that she was the woman in the crowd who went viral during the game.

"We were all going crazy. It wasn't planned or anything... and yeah it just kind of happened."

Kate revealed that she works in an oil field in Canada, before being asked a question ‘a lot of people had’ by co-host on the podcast, Paul Bissonnette.

When asked if her breasts were real, she replied: “No they are not.”

Speaking about seeing the video widely shared online, Kate replied: “[I saw the video] that night and I was on Twitter and I can't even remember [the name of the account].

“I got it removed, I reported it and I was like ''Okay it's gone, we dealt with it,'' and then, on Friday night, it came back with a vengeance. It was not someone I was with [that filmed the video].”

After the clip went viral, TMZ Sports reported that Kate had removed herself from social media due to her newfound fame which has obviously generated interest in her identity.

She was also reportedly offered huge sums of money from the adult industry with the likes of OnlyFans and adult video site CamSoda to appear on their platforms.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings