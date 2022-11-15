Gary Neville has hit back with a cheeky response after his ex-Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the footballer-turned-pundit is using him for fame.

In the explosive interview on TalkTV's Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 37-year-old forward revealed his discontent and felt "betrayed" by the club, as well as criticising manager Erik ten Hag.

But Ronaldo's former teammates were also in the firing line as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner accused Gary Neville of trying to "take advantage" of him as he is the "No 1 followed guy in the world" and that his former teammate was using his name for "fame."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Speaking about Neville and Wayne Rooney, Ronaldo said: "They are not my friends, they are colleagues. We play together, they're not coming, we're not ever having dinner together."

In a tweet this morning, (November 15), Neville decided to have a laugh by jokingly referencing the comment in a tweet, he wrote: "Anyone for dinner?"

It seems most fans of Neville were amused by his response as the tweet has now received over 40,000 likes.

Gary Neville hit back at Ronaldo's comments with a funny tweet Twitter/GNev2

Not sure if Neville's invitation is extended to Ronaldo after his comments...



The Portuguese player didn't exactly have complimentary words to say about his former strike partner Wayne Rooney either - noting that United's all-time record goalscorer criticisms of him are "probably" down to jealousy.

'Me too (I'm surprised about this). Piers, I don't understand," Ronaldo said. "You should ask the questions to him. I don't know. I don't know why he criticised me so badly.

The broadcaster then asked if he thinks Rooney's criticism of him is perhaps down to jealousy.

"Probably (it's jealously). Probably - because he finished his career in his 30s. I'm still playing at a high level; I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him, which is true," he said, causing Morgan to laugh and agree at the last part.

"It's hard to listen to that sort of criticism and negativity from people who play with you, for example Gary Neville as well," Ronaldo added calling the former defender out.

Morgan also mentioned how Ronaldo recently blanked Neville ahead of Manchester United's 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford.

"People can have their own opinion but they don't know what is going on for example inside the training ground at Carrington - or even my life," Ronaldo replied.

"They shouldn't listen to one point of view - they should listen to my point of view as well, because it's easy to criticise [when] you don't know the whole story."

"To listen as ex-colleagues or team-mates criticise you, when they only see one point of view. It's easy," Ronaldo said.

"It's easy to criticise, I don't know if you have a job in television that they must criticise to be more famous. I really don't understand it.

When asked if he thinks his name gets used for attention-seeking purposes, Ronaldo replied: "I think they take advantage of that because they are not stupid. I'm the No 1 followed guy in the world. It's not by coincidence."

"It's hard when you see people who was in the dressing room with you criticising that way."

Manchester United has since responded to Ronaldo's explosive interview as the club said in a statement: "Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.