There’s a new man in charge at Old Trafford after Manchester United announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag.

He becomes the club’s new permanent manager after signing a three-year contract.

The manager who led Ajax during the most successful period in their recent history became the fifth permanent manager since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

He’ll replace interim Ralf Rangnick, who himself took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United fans will have to wait a while to see him in action, with Ten Hag set to stay with Ajax for the remainder of the season and join the club in the summer.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve,” Ten Hag said in a statement.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

As always with United comings and goings, it provoked a big reaction online, and the memes arriving online have not disappointed.

These are the best reactions to the news so far.

































United’s football director John Murtough, who led the recruitment process, said about the move: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”

