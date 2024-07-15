Gary Neville’s comment about Marc Cucurella immediately backfired

It was another heartbreaking night for England on Sunday, when Spain came away deserved winners in the final of Euro 2024.

Spain, who won all seven games in the tournament and knocked out Germany and France on their way to the final, won 2-1 on the night.

All of Spain (and a lot of the rest of Europe, for that matter) enjoyed the win on social media – and one person who really seemed to relish the moment was Spanish left back Marc Cucurella.

The Chelsea defender was previously singled out by English pundit and former player Gary Neville, with the former Manchester United full back criticising Cucurella.

Getty Images

Speaking early in the tournament on ITV, Neville said: "He's not been convincing at Chelsea. He's played a few games towards the end of the season.

"He's aggressive, he's tenacious, he's a busy little full back. The price tag still astounds everyone to this day.

“The Spanish defence, it's got a lot of experience now but there's something just missing from Spain that makes you feel like they're going to go all the way. I have to say that him being at left back is a good example of why we think that."

Now, after lifting the trophy, Cucurella - who was booed during the game - hit back with a simple 10-word retort.

Posting on his Instagram stories, he wrote: “We went all the way, Gary. Thanks for your support.”

_claurodri/Instagram

Cucurella's girlfriend Claudia Rodriguez also hit back at Neville, posting a picture with the caption: "How was your night, @gneville2?"

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings