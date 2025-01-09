Tamworth bar makes free beer for life offer to encourage FA Cup heroics

A sports bar is offering free beer for life to any Tamworth FC player who scores the winning goal in the National League side’s FA Cup clash with Spurs.

The Staffordshire side take on the Premier League visitors at The Lamb on Sunday afternoon, with the general manager of the town’s Pitchers Bar describing the unusual incentive as “a little fun” ahead of the all-ticket fixture.

Bar general manager Jason Pegg said: “We’re huge supporters of Tamworth FC, and this weekend’s FA Cup match against Spurs is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the club and the community.

“What better way to show our backing than with a little fun? A winning goal means more than just a place in the record books — it’s the stuff of legends. We want to be part of that excitement, and what better way than offering free beer for life to the player who delivers the magic moment?”

The special offer applies exclusively to the match-winning goal in the third round FA Cup clash, Mr Pegg said.

He added: “We know it’s a big ask, but anything is possible in football, and Tamworth FC has a history of surprises. The fans will be behind the lads, and we can’t wait to see who steps up to the plate.

“If it happens it would be fantastic.”

As well as the goal-related pledge, the town centre bar, in Lower Gungate, will be offering £3 pints throughout Sunday to help people amid the cost-of-living crisis.