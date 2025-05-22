The wait is finally over and Tottenham Hotspur have won their first trophy in 17 years after Ange Postecoglou’s men beat Manchester United to win the Europa League.

It was far from a classic – and the two teams very much looked like the 16th and 17th best teams in England for most of the game – but Spurs saw off United to claim glory in Bilbao on Wednesday night (May 21).

After Brennan Johnson bundled home the only goal of the game in the first half, Spurs required a spectacular goal-line clearance from defender Micky van de Ven to keep the lead.

There wasn’t much more for neutrals to enjoy during the game, but Spurs fans will not care one bit as they found a way to cling on in the closing stages.

Spurs' long wait finally came to an end on Wednesday night Carl Recine/Getty Images

Before tonight, Spurs had been enduring one of their worst ever seasons, but Postecoglou was vindicated after saying he always believed Tottenham would live up to his claim of “always winning a trophy in his second season”.

United fans, however, have now sat through their worst season in 50 years, with speculation about manager Ruben Amorim’s future rife.

There was plenty of reaction at full time – and hilarious posts shared on social media.

United fans like Mark Goldbridge were, understandably, not happy.

Rival fans, too, didn't know what to think.

“Amorim out” was soon trending.

